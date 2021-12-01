Win Stuff
Rainforest Carwash offering free Deluxe car wash with toy donation on Saturday

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Dec. 4, Rainforest Carwash will be offering their Deluxe “Everything” car wash free to customers who bring in a new, unwrapped toy valued at $10 or above for either a boy or girl.

Santa’s helpers will be on hand to assist in collecting the donations and provide you with the free car wash.

Owner Mike Gornak says that he and his employees are looking forward to being able to help kids have a merry Christmas.

The toy drive started with a day of giving on Saturday, Nov. 27, and has nearly collected as many toys as was donated during last year’s event.

Adrienne Riley has been with Rainforest Carwash for over five years and said this is an opportunity to not only get a great car wash but also give to a good cause.

“The gifts you’ll be bringing will go to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and then these gifts will go to the children that didn’t get picked by someone,” Riley said. “That’s where we step in and we’re able to give those kids gifts and while you give, we give also because when you bring in that gift, we’ll give you a free $16 car wash.”

Toy donations are being accepted at all Rainforest Carwash locations on Saturday from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m.

