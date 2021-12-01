Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Pregnant woman risks life to save neighbor from house fire

By KSL Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) - A pregnant woman battled intense heat to save a man’s life after a house went up in flames in a Utah neighborhood.

Sarah Maughan, who is four and a half months pregnant, didn’t think but just reacted when she ran up to her neighbor’s burning house Friday night and started banging on the door and screaming.

“He came to the door. I said, ‘Your house is on fire.’ He saw the flames on the garage, and his mouth was just dropped. He was dead asleep, surprised,” Maughan said. “I could feel the heat. It was intense. It was already to the doorway as we were running out.”

Maughan admits it was a very dangerous situation. At one point, neighbors say the flames on the house were shooting at least 50 feet into the air.

“I just reacted. Probably not the best idea, you know, being pregnant. But I would hate to see the fire and know I didn’t do anything and somebody died,” she said.

What makes her actions even more amazing is that Maughan actually lives a couple of blocks away but jumped in her car to see if she could help when she saw the flames from her house.

“Not a second thought. I left my husband at home. I was in the driveway. I was gone,” Maughan said.

Maughan says the man she saved just kept thanking her for what she did.

“He was very grateful. We were just kind of hugging each other. He’s like, ‘I would have been smoked out.’ He says, ‘I would have been dead if you hadn’t banged on that door,’” she said.

She says she only hopes someone else would do the same thing for her family.

“I just want people to start caring about one another,” Maughan said.

The expectant mother wasn’t the only hero that day. After the house next door caught fire, two West Jordan police officers rushed in and managed to pull a woman and her dog to safety.

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the home’s garage area, but they are still trying to determine the cause.

Copyright 2021 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
UPDATE: Missing Hub City teenager found safe
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
If anyone comes into contact with Haddox or has information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing teenager
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state

Latest News

Fire investigators say the blaze started in the garage area, but they are still trying to...
Pregnant woman battles heat to wake man, save him from house fire
Laurel senior running back Kiron Benjamin
Player of the Week: Laurel running back Kiron Benjamin
Laurel senior running back Kiron Benjamin
Player of the Week: Laurel running back Kiron Benjamin
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school