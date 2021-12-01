Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman survived a car crash that left her stranded on the side of the interstate for days.

Shanna Culpepper says on Nov. 19, she was driving north on Interstate 59 when she lost control of the car. When she woke up, the car had steered off the interstate and crashed into a concrete culvert.

“Then I don’t know what happened. I just know that whenever I woke up, the airbags and I was in a creek pretty much,” says Culpepper.

She would’ve called for her family, but she lost her cell phone in the crash and her injuries were too painful to walk.

“My pants were soaked with blood because I have two gashes on both of my legs. My pants were soaked with blood, and I was hurt really bad because I broke my pelvis and also my left foot and ankle,” says Culpepper.

She was only able to rest her body in the water that her car was partially submerged in.

“And I just lied in the water because that’s all I can think about to do to ease the pain, and I kept drifting in and out of sleep for, I guess, a day and a half probably,” Culpepper says.

Throughout that time, her faith in God kept her hopeful.

“Just asking Him to help me because I’ve been there for two and a half days probably by the end and had to ask God to please help me get me out of here because I knew I wasn’t going to get out of there any other way, you know,” says Culpepper.

She says it was a homeless man who saved her--- afterward she gave him one hundred dollars.

“He’s like, ‘I can get a bus ticket home.’ Now I’m going to be okay. And, you know, that’s, I guess, that’s why I stayed down there for 72 hours, you know. Because I had to be somebody else’s blessing for them to be my blessing,” Culpepper says.

Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know how she’s going to pay her hospital bill but she’s just thankful to be alive.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.