Ole Miss quarterback wins 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral received the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy on Tuesday night, solidifying him as Mississippi’s most outstanding college football player this season.

The junior has had an amazing season throwing for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also ran the ball for 597 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Corral is the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards and 500 yards rushing this season. His 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by a Rebel quarterback in a single season.

The Rebels have now had ten players awarded the trophy, which is the most by any school.

