MSDH: Nearly another 470 added Wednesday to Mississippi COVID-19 list

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that

more than 470 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 468 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two new deaths also were reported between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 514,639 and 10,287, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,242 COVID-19 cases and 1,048 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,348 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,808 cases, 260 deaths

Jasper: 3,409 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,137 cases, 247 deaths

Lamar: 10,680 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,287 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,141 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,432 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 499,136 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,231,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,412,397 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,249,920 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

