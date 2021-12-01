Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: Nearly another 470 added Wednesday to Mississippi COVID-19 list

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and get boosters as the omicron variant...
Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and get boosters as the omicron variant spreads and some areas see COVID-19 surges.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that

more than 470 new cases of COVID-19 had been reported.

MSDH said Thursday that 468 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two new deaths also were reported between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 514,639 and 10,287, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 57,242 COVID-19 cases and 1,048 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,348 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,808 cases, 260 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,409 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,137 cases, 247 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,680 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,287 cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,141 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,432 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 499,136 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,231,122 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,412,397 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 4,249,920 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking onto a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, a resident recently received a phone call...
FCSO warns residents of “false deputy” phone scam
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking onto a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded