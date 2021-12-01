Local organizations team up to donate bicycles to students

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday is National Day of Giving, and some local organizations teamed up with a Laurel school to give back to students in celebration.

Delta Sigma Theta sorority and a new group dubbed, “Ambitious Women of God,” partnered with Oak Park Elementary School to donate about 100 bicycles to students.

“‘Ambitious Women of God...’ we donated money from our personal pockets to buy the bicycles...,” said Willie Evans, Delta Sigma Theta & Ambitious Women of God member. “Delta Sigma Theta, we have money in our community involvement funds and they got the money from there to buy the bikes for Delta.”

On this day of giving, donating organization members are thrilled to see the kids’ faces light up.

“We are so excited to see their faces,” Evans said. “We know that they work hard to get these donations to get a bicycle right about this time of year. So yes, we want to see the excitement on their faces when they are presented and it will be at this time of year when it’s Christmas and it’s a time for giving.”

OPES started an initiative earlier in the school year called “Attendance Matters.” It’s an effort to keep students in the classroom all year long.

“It’s important because I think statewide, nationwide, we noticed that we’re in a pandemic era,” said OPES Prinicipal Eric Boone. “And a lot of students’ attendance has been a major struggle for schools. And so, we saw it best to have an initiative to reward our students to come each and every day.”

Every student that had perfect attendance in October and November will be entered to win a bike.

“No early checkouts, getting to school on time...,” Boone said. “So, we want them here each and every day. Anything it takes to get our students here... that’s what we’re about.”

The bicycles will be given out on Dec. 14.

