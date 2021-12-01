Laurel couple unveils mural honoring their late son

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel couple is working hard to keep their son’s memory alive after he tragically died in September.

Ricci and Natasha Page are using their restaurant Premier Sports Bar and Grill to honor their late son, Bryce’ston Page.

They’ve unveiled a mural displayed on the side of the building. It sits on the corner of South 16th Avenue and Ellisville Road.

Ricci and Natasha want to make sure their son is remembered for who he was and not how he died.

“What he achieved, all of his achievements and accomplishments. I wanted people to just remember that. That’s the reason for his graduation picture, his soccer picture, the football. Those are the things he did in life. That’s what he did, that’s who he was,” says Natasha.

Demetrius Gayden is the artist who painted the mural.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.