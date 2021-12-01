Hub City Transit plan enters final phase of public input

From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Before the City of Hattiesburg puts the finishing touches on a future transportation map, city officials want to hear what’s on the minds of its citizens now.

After nine months of surveys and studies, Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg-Petal-Forrest-Lamar Metropolitan Planning Organization are about ready to warp up an updated Hub City Transit Master Plan.

But first, city officials want the public to look at a first draft of the master plan and offer any issues, criticisms or ideas for consideration

“We’re excited to begin wrapping up this plan that will ultimately guide our team through recommended changes, mobility options, long-term funding and implementation strategies,” said Andrew Ellard, Urban Development director.

“It will continue to serve as a roadmap for improving public transit over the next five to 10 years and will serve as a foundation for the system’s growth over the next decade.”

The public will have three opportunities to review the draft: in person during an open house event; online; or by visiting the MPO office at City Hall, 200 Forrest St.

On Thursday, Dec, 9, at the Hattiesburg Train Depot’s community room, the plan and accompanying documents can be reviewed during an open house event from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted during the event located at 308 Newman St.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the open house, and information stations will be strategically placed to promote social distancing during the come-and-go meeting.

Transit and planning officials will be on hand to walk participants through three information stations.

Additionally, the plan can be reviewed throughout December at hubcitytransit.com. Comments can be submitted via a form or by email at mpo@hattiesburgms.com.

A hard copy of the plan can also be reviewed in the MPO offices, located at Hattiesburg City Hall), with both written and verbal comments accepted.

The first phase of the project, launched in April 2021, focused on public input to provide critical feedback about public transportation, addressing issues like access to transit, the riding experience and communication of schedules and routes.

The second phase, launched in September, addressed feedback about transit concepts, including a bus reroute redesign, a mostly on-demand service and a hybrid system.

The third and final phase will provide the public with an opportunity to make comments on a variety of recommendations, including system changes, mobility options, long-term funding and implementation strategies.

All comments received will be considered prior to the final plan’s adoption. The final Hub City Transit Master Plan is expected to be developed and presented to the Hattiesburg City Council for review and adoption by Spring, 2022.

If there are questions about the plan, meetings or the process for engagement, they can be emailed to mpo@hattiesburgms.com.

Anyone who may require auxiliary aids or special accommodations (including Spanish or other language assistance) to participate can contact 601-545-6259 or aesters@hattiesburgms.com.

Arrangements for assistance to participate will need to be made by Friday, Dec. 3.

Additional information, including project updates, is available at hubcitytransit.com.

