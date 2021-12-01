HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday around noon, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Citizens National Bank on Hardy Street.

According to the HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

INFORMATION NEEDED: On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a robbery at 4599 Hardy... Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.