Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery

According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday around noon, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a robbery at the Citizens National Bank on Hardy Street.

According to the HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

INFORMATION NEEDED: On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a robbery at 4599 Hardy...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning about a shooting incident.
Hattiesburg man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation

Latest News

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, a resident recently received a phone call...
FCSO warns residents of “false deputy” phone scam
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
Laurel Police Department press conference
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking onto a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded