Holiday window displays bring the Christmas spirit to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Hattiesburg. Local businesses are getting into the holiday spirit with festive window displays.

From Christmas books to holiday antiques, to snowy villages, festive window displays are around every corner.

Co-owner of The Author Shoppe, Murph Little, says it’s a joy to see people passing who stop to admire the display.

“We see families just marvel at it. It’s great. It’s the things that we wanted. And now we can give it to other people and that’s really a lot of what we do here anyway, but matters even more in the Christmas season,” Lee explains.

Store owners say it’s about making spirits bright, but also about earning the bragging rights for “Best Christmas Window Display.” McKenzie’s on Main is the current titleholder.

“We actually won last year and we’re hoping to win again this year. Down at what was the gallery, they have a wonderful display of a train and lots of the windows down there also in the competition. So there’s just a lot to see,” says owner Ellen McKenzie.

Downtown businesses are looking forward to Christmas shoppers. They encourage people to come out and celebrate the holiday season as a community.

“We offer books we offer merchandise, yes. But we also offer a warm place for you to come in, and take a breath, and have a sit, and enjoy a coffee or tea or hot cocoa. So that your shopping experience doesn’t have to be hustle and bustle. It can be a joy. It can be this treasure hunt that you take at your own leisure,” says Little.

This Christmas season, stores welcome you to shop locally and owners say they are more than happy to work with you to find the perfect Christmas gifts.

“There’s great shopping. There’s great restaurants, you can just spend a whole day downtown and enjoy everything we have to offer,” says McKenzie.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.