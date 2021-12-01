Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Holiday window displays bring the Christmas spirit to downtown Hattiesburg

Store owners say it’s about making spirits bright, but also about earning the bragging rights...
Store owners say it’s about making spirits bright, but also about earning the bragging rights for “Best Christmas Window Display.”(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Hattiesburg. Local businesses are getting into the holiday spirit with festive window displays.

From Christmas books to holiday antiques, to snowy villages, festive window displays are around every corner.

Co-owner of The Author Shoppe, Murph Little, says it’s a joy to see people passing who stop to admire the display.

“We see families just marvel at it. It’s great. It’s the things that we wanted. And now we can give it to other people and that’s really a lot of what we do here anyway, but matters even more in the Christmas season,” Lee explains.

Store owners say it’s about making spirits bright, but also about earning the bragging rights for “Best Christmas Window Display.” McKenzie’s on Main is the current titleholder.

“We actually won last year and we’re hoping to win again this year. Down at what was the gallery, they have a wonderful display of a train and lots of the windows down there also in the competition. So there’s just a lot to see,” says owner Ellen McKenzie.

Downtown businesses are looking forward to Christmas shoppers. They encourage people to come out and celebrate the holiday season as a community.

“We offer books we offer merchandise, yes. But we also offer a warm place for you to come in, and take a breath, and have a sit, and enjoy a coffee or tea or hot cocoa. So that your shopping experience doesn’t have to be hustle and bustle. It can be a joy. It can be this treasure hunt that you take at your own leisure,” says Little.

This Christmas season, stores welcome you to shop locally and owners say they are more than happy to work with you to find the perfect Christmas gifts.

“There’s great shopping. There’s great restaurants, you can just spend a whole day downtown and enjoy everything we have to offer,” says McKenzie.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
UPDATE: Missing Hub City teenager found safe
If anyone comes into contact with Haddox or has information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing teenager
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event

Latest News

Christmas parades will be held this week in Collins, Mount Olive and Seminary.
Christmas parades to take place this week in Collins, Mount Olive and Seminary
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
"Christmas in Collins" will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30-8 p.m.
‘Christmas in Collins’ to be held Friday night
.
USM Children’s Center kids continue tradition painting SAE Fraternity lions