FCSO warns residents of “false deputy” phone scam

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning the public of a phone scam that uses an actual sheriff’s deputy’s name.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, a resident recently received a phone call from a man who claimed to be “Major Jamie Humphrey from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.”

The caller told the resident he owed fines and needed to pay them. In response to the phone call, the man got in his car and began driving to Forrest County to pay his fine.

While driving, the resident called the number back and the scammer told him to stop at a kiosk and pay the fine to “save gas money.”

The victim stopped and paid $650 at a kiosk as directed by the scammer.

The victim, who began to believe he had been scammed, arrived at the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in person. Once at the sheriff’s office, he realized he had been scammed out of his money, and a report was filed.

The FCSO said an investigation has been launched. It is extremely unlikely, however, that the victim’s money will be returned.

“Please do not respond to calls that want you to pay a fine anywhere other than an official government office,” said Sheriff Sims. “No law enforcement agency collects fines in this manner. We will never ask you to pay money to the Sheriff’s office. We don’t collect fines. Justice Court collects all fines.”

FCSO said If you receive this kind of call, make note of the number you are being contacted from and never agree to pay for any fines or fees.

Once you hang up, look up the number of the law enforcement agency that allegedly called you and call their legitimate number and tell a law enforcement representative what you have been asked to do.

The main number for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is 601-544-7800.

