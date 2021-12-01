Win Stuff
December kicks off with a busy Hub City weekend

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City will be decked with boughs of holly as the holiday activities kick into full gear in December.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., Hattiesburg will start the holiday season like they usually do, with a holiday parade, followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree in Town Square Park.

“All the lights throughout downtown will be turned on that night, along with the Christmas tree,” said Andrea Saffle with Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “That is going to be a great event, family-friendly. We will have food trucks out there, so come out. Watch the parade and come out to Town Square Park for the tree lighting.”

If you are still holly and jolly come Saturday, the businesses downtown will be hosting a festive First Saturday event. This First Saturday will be similar to the other two that have been held this year but present a holiday twist.

“We will have some carolers, we will have some music,” said Saffle. “The stores are all decorated and ready for you to do some Christmas shopping.”

All festivities will be free to attend.

