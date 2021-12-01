Win Stuff
Cool this evening with warm weather for the start of December

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
This evening will be nice and cool with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the low 70s.

We’ll continue to warm up as we go into the middle to late part of this week as highs go from the low 70s to the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of your work week.

A weak front will move though this weekend. This will give us some clouds and a few stray showers this weekend. Most of us will stay dry with only a 20% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Chilly this evening, but temperatures will warm up over the next few days.