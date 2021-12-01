Win Stuff
Christmas parades to take place this week in Collins, Mount Olive and Seminary

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - People in Covington County will be celebrating Christmas with several parades across the county this week.

They’ll be held in Collins, Mount Olive and Seminary.

First up, is the Collins Christmas parade. It takes place Thursday night and its theme is, “A Hometown Christmas.”

The parade will have 41 entries and 16 floats.

On Friday night, the town of Mount Olive will have its parade. The theme will be “The Bells of Christmas.”

And Saturday, Seminary will host its annual parade. The theme for that event is, “A Christmas Story,” and it will start at 6 p.m.

“The economy for each one of these towns is boosted when they have events like this, people will shop, they’ll stay and they’ll eat,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.

“Our Christmas parade is actually Friday night at 6 o’clock and then, the stores up there are having an after-hours event also, the first time the merchants have done that in Mount Olive,” said Mount Olive Mayor Cliff Kelly.

The Collins parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

