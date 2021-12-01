Win Stuff
‘Christmas in Collins’ to be held Friday night

By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Collins business community is gearing up to host lots of visitors for this year’s annual, “Christmas in Collins.”

It takes place Friday night, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and will mostly happen in and around V.O. Smith Courtyard.

Children can meet Santa and take part in other activities.

Merchants throughout town will also stay open late to offer visitors great food and bargains on Christmas gifts.

Everything wraps up at 8 p.m.

“All of our local merchants on Main Street, they will be open for shopping,” said Collins city clerk Suzette Davis. “Our restaurants, Annie B’s, Main Street (Cafe and Catering), they will be open for dining.”

“The biggest thing we like to think about it is an opportunity to reach out to the community and provide something that’s fun, a night where we can all come together, enjoy one another,” said Dara Saucier, owner and designer at Collins Florist & Gifts.

Merchants in downtown Mount Olive will host a similar event Friday night.

It’s called, “Christmas Jingle and Mingle Shop and Stroll.”

It will take place from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m.

