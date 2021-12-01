Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Capital One drops all overdraft fees, latest bank to do so

FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital...
FILE - A branch office of Capitol One Bank is shown Thursday, May 7, 2009, in New York. Capital One said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that will get rid of all overdraft fees.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One said Wednesday that will get rid of all overdraft fees, the latest bank to do so this year.

It is one of the largest financial institutions to shy away from the long-hated practice. The Virginia-based bank said it will still allow customers to overdraft, but it will no longer charge a fee to do so.

Any eligible customers can opt into fee-free overdraft at any times, the bank said.

Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said the move was part of the company’s effort to bring simplicity and humanity back to banking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning about a shooting incident.
Hattiesburg man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes
WATCH: The Laurel Police Department hosts press conference
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on supply chains