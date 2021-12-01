Win Stuff
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident

L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims announced Tuesday that the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, arrested three men for the death of William “Bill” Kellner.

Kellner was a resident of the Dixie Home Care located on Falcon Lane in Forrest County.

On Sept. 9, emergency medical service providers were summoned to Dixie Home Care where Kellner was pronounced deceased.

An investigation resulted in charges of first-degree murder being filed against Tommy Bennett, 62, and Emmanuel Williams, 26, and a charge of accessory after the fact to murder against Dixie Home Care owner Brent Broome, 42.

According to the FCSO, Williams was a resident at the facilities. Bennett was a resident and employee of the Dixie Home Care location.

Bennet is in the Forrest County jail under a $1 million bond. Williams is being held without bond.

Broome will have his first appearance on Wednesday in Justice Court, and a bond will be set at that time.

The FCSO said the Dixie Home Care Falcon Lane location has relocated its residents, and it is no longer housing anyone at that facility as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

