Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling from a balcony in the French Quarter, officials report.

First responders located a man lying on the ground in front of Pat O’Brien’s in the 600 block of Bourbon Street around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 26. The victim, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Matthew Myles, 19, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers say Myles was reportedly on the balcony of the bar and for reasons unknown, fell to his death.

His manner of death, whether he died as a result of a homicide, suicide, accident, or another reason, remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Tommy Bennett, Brent Broome, and Emmanuel Williams.
3 men arrested for death of Dixie Home Care resident
According to the Columbia Police Department, 23-year-old Salvador Mendez-Santiz was arrested...
Man charged for taking photos with minors at Experience Columbia event
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be looking into a Tuesday night shooting in Laurel...
Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, LPD officer wounded
Culpepper stayed in Forrest General Hospital for two days after the accident. She does not know...
Petal woman survives car accident after being stranded for 72 hours
According to HPD, a man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans entered the bank,...
HPD investigating Hardy Street bank robbery

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion law that bans abortions after...
Miss. leaders react to Supreme Court hearing on MS abortion case
VisitHattiesburg says the MHSAA football championships could bring 30,000 fans to Hattiesburg.
MHSAA Football Championships could bring 30K fans to Hub City
Downtown Sumrall.
Olde Towne Chirstmas Festival happening in Sumrall this weekend
A new month means a new theme at Hattiesburg's Pocket Museum, so take a peek to see what...
New month means new exhibit at Hattiesburg Pocket Museum
The money will go towards building a new bridge over the Chickasawhay River on the...
Wayne Co. awarded more than $5.5M in grant money to build new bridge over Chickasawhay River