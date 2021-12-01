12/01 Ryan’s “Clear & Calm” Morning Forecast

Good morning early birds!

Another fairly typical fall day in the Pine Belt today, but it’ll feel more like an early fall day than it will the first day of December. This morning doesn’t pack any surprises through, just more clear skies and calm winds but we’re going to be a few degrees warmer than the last few mornings have been with a low near 39 in the Hattiesburg area. The afternoon continues the warming trend, taking us nearly into the mid 70s by the early afternoon with a high near 72 expected. The highs and lows continue climbing for the rest of the week, topping out with a high near 76 by Friday and an overnight low near 53 before it starts to cool again.

Rain isn’t a major factor in this forecast period, but we will likely see a few showers between Saturday and Sunday, with more organized activity moving in by Wednesday. Severe activity is not expected, though a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

