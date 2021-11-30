Win Stuff
USM Chorus set to present Holiday Choral Spectacular

USM and local Petal schools to collaborate for holiday coral concert.
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss is set to ring in the holiday season with their Holiday Choral Spectacular.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 2, USM will partner with Petal Middle School and Petal High School students to perform one of their biggest concerts of the year.

“We have 300 singers, a full orchestra with 70 players and the music is scored for large forces,” said Gregory Fuller, USM’s Director of Choral Activities. “It’s a great way to bring in the holiday season.”

The concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Thursday at Main Street Baptist Church off of U.S. Highway 98.

Tickets are $20 apiece and can be bought at the USM Ticket Office.

