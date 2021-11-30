Sertoma Christmas Parade makes route adjustments

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, the Sertoma Club of Laurel is hosting its 39th annual Christmas parade.

This year, however, the parade will be taking an alternative route.

The parade lineup will be the same as years past on Mason Street from West Sixth Street down to McDonald’s at Leontyne Price Blvd.

The parade will progress east on Mason Street to South Magnolia Street. The parade will then turn left onto Sawmill Rd. and proceed east onto Fifth Street down in front of First Baptist church.

This year, the route will continue on 5th Street and turn left onto Carroll Gartin Boulevard. Finally, the route will turn right onto Sawmill Road back to the mall.

According to a member of the Sertoma Club, the route changes were due to street construction. The parade will not be going up Leontyne Price Boulevard this year.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4438404822942891&set=a.841743779275698 Dead line for parade entries is Monday November 29, 2021 at 5pm. Posted by Sertoma Club Laurel on Saturday, November 27, 2021

This year, The Grand Marshal will be the Honey Island Clydesdales. The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will also be at the parade.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is “the blessing of Christmas.”

You can find more information about the parade on the Laurel Sertoma Club’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.