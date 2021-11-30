Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Sertoma Christmas Parade makes route adjustments

The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is “the blessing of Christmas.”
The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is “the blessing of Christmas.”(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, the Sertoma Club of Laurel is hosting its 39th annual Christmas parade.

This year, however, the parade will be taking an alternative route.

The parade lineup will be the same as years past on Mason Street from West Sixth Street down to McDonald’s at Leontyne Price Blvd.

The parade will progress east on Mason Street to South Magnolia Street. The parade will then turn left onto Sawmill Rd. and proceed east onto Fifth Street down in front of First Baptist church.

This year, the route will continue on 5th Street and turn left onto Carroll Gartin Boulevard. Finally, the route will turn right onto Sawmill Road back to the mall.

According to a member of the Sertoma Club, the route changes were due to street construction. The parade will not be going up Leontyne Price Boulevard this year.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4438404822942891&set=a.841743779275698 Dead line for parade entries is Monday November 29, 2021 at 5pm.

Posted by Sertoma Club Laurel on Saturday, November 27, 2021

This year, The Grand Marshal will be the Honey Island Clydesdales. The Coca-Cola Christmas truck will also be at the parade.

The parade will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The theme is “the blessing of Christmas.”

You can find more information about the parade on the Laurel Sertoma Club’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
UPDATE: Missing Hub City teenager found safe
If anyone comes into contact with Haddox or has information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing teenager
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
On arrival, responders found that the entire rear of the mobile home was on fire.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to Monday morning fire

Latest News

USM and local Petal schools to collaborate for holiday coral concert.
USM Chorus set to present Holiday Choral Spectacular
A local non-profit is working to help victims of human trafficking.
Non-profit needs help finishing shelter for human trafficking victims
If you’d like to donate, they are asking for toys fit for children between the ages of 2...
Hub City fitness gym owner hosting 5th annual toy drive
New peanut buying plant opens in New Augusta.
Locals celebrate opening of new peanut buying point in New Augusta