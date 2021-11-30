Professional ice hockey returns to Coast Coliseum this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Coliseum will once again be home to professional hockey this Thursday, as the Columbus River Dragons and Port Huron Prowlers of the FPHL will take the ice in South Mississippi.

This is one of three games the FPHL will play at the Coliseum; the other two are on December 17 and December 30. Tickets are on sale now on the Coliseum website or at BiloxiProHockey.com.

It’s hard to believe it’s been more than seven years since the Mississippi Surge took the ice in the Coliseum, but if enough fans pack the stands over the next few weeks, perhaps the next full-time expansion team will be right here in our backyard.

“It’s exciting. This is something the community has wanted since the Surge left almost eight years ago,” VP of sales for Biloxi Hockey Kory DuMond told WLOX. “To be able to bring that back and have an opportunity to be one of the Coast communities that has professional hockey, that’s a big deal. It’s something really special and something we’re looking forward to sharing with the community this month.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.