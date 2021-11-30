Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Non-profit needs help finishing shelter for human trafficking victims

A local non-profit is working to help victims of human trafficking.
A local non-profit is working to help victims of human trafficking.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Human trafficking affects millions each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a local organization is working to fight the crime.

Missing Peace Ministry is a Laurel-based non-profit. It began construction for a shelter in April of 2020 in an effort to help women that are victims of human trafficking.

“We are close now. I’d say probably 75-80% through with construction,” said Executive Director Kimberley Guined. “Plumbing is in progress right now...”

The shelter has four rooms and will house eight to 10 women. But, before it can start helping those victims, Kimberly says they need to raise about $75,000 to finish construction.

“Our next main thing is getting the heating and the air unit in,” Kimberly said. “So, that’ll be our next big hurdle to get over. After that, we’re looking at appliances and stocking, you know, all of their beds and mattresses... so just our appliances are things coming up soon.”

Once complete, we’re told the shelter will provide more than just a safe place for victims to live.

“We will just begin to just take them through counseling, all faith-based counseling,” Kimberly said. “And also, just be able to minister to that trauma and just start to uncover that... We want them to establish life skills, we want budgeting, we want if they want to pursue their education to get that and just, you know, make them whole, balanced so that whenever they transition back into life, they will not resort back to what they had known before.”

We’re told the organization started in an effort to help women who may feel hopeless.

“So the wood actually behind us, it was in here. But it was like hanging... and we just came in and we cut pieces and we put a little sand on it and I mean, how awesome is it?,” said Jeff Guined, President of Missing Peace Ministry Board of Directors. “It’s just a restoration, you know. Even the wood like the story of the wood restoring it to make it... I mean these walls are beautiful, right? So, it like goes in with the women, you know, like coming in broken and how they’ll go out. So, we’re really excited about it.”

Missing Peace Ministry is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
HPD looking for runaway teenager
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

‘This is politically motivated strategy’: Concerns of Critical Race Theory persist in Mississippi
‘This is politically-motivated strategy’: Concerns of Critical Race Theory persist in Mississippi
If you’d like to donate, they are asking for toys fit for children between the ages of 2...
Hub City fitness gym owner hosting 5th annual toy drive
New peanut buying plant opens in New Augusta.
Locals celebrate opening of new peanut buying point in New Augusta
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,622...
MSDH: 990 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend