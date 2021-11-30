MSDH: 990 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 900 new COVID-19 cases have been reported over the weekend.

MSDH said Monday that 990 new coronavirus cases had been reported over the weekend.

Two new deaths were also reported with one death happening on Nov. 23. One death was also recorded on Aug. 5 from a death certificate.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,622 and 10,264, respectively.

No deaths were reported in the Pine Belt. The latest numbers for each County are as follows:

Covington: 4,336 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,766 cases, 259 deaths

Jasper: 3,406 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,113 cases, 247 deaths

Lamar: 10,659 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,277 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,134 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,430 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 497,191 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,209,186 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,407,726 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.