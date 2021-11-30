Win Stuff
MSDH: 549 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

The latest figures brought the state's total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 514,171 and 10,285, respectively.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 514,171 and 10,285, respectively.(MSDH)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 500 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

MSDH said Monday that 549 new coronavirus cases were reported as of Monday.

Twenty-one new deaths were also reported with nine deaths happening between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29. Twelve more deaths were recorded between Nov. 4 and Nov. 23 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 514,171 and 10,285, respectively.

Around 54 new cases and one death were reported in the Pine Belt. The death was reported in Forrest County.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,175 COVID-19 cases and 1,048 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,346 cases, 95 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,785 cases, 260 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,408 cases, 66 deaths
  • Jones: 14,129 cases, 247 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,663 cases, 140 deaths
  • Marion: 4,279 cases, 112 deaths
  • Perry: 2,134 cases, 56 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,431 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 499,136 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,218,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,409,865 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

