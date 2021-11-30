Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDSU) - Angelle Mosley, was only 33-years-old when she died from COVID-19 on July 25, and months later, her family and friends are making sure that dream stays alive.

“To have her models that were there for her from the beginning, friends that were with her to decorate her boutique to get it together, to know they are still here to keep it going. I know she is happy and smiling,” her mother Tara Mosley said.

The Brave Beautique is still open and operated by Tara Mosley and some of Angelle Mosley’s best friends. The team assists with everything including inventory, sales, modeling and promoting some of Angelle Mosley’s most prized pieces.

“We know this is Angelle’s baby. We know this is something she really wanted. She dreamt about this all day everyday. Fashion was her thing,” Angelle Mosley’s friend Brisha Lott said.

“Being here and seeing her legacy still going, it makes me feel good everyday,” Trichelle Barra said.

Barra says that it has been hard, but “we keep going.”

In the spirit of giving thanks, their hope is for support from the community.

“We only ask that everyone else help us by buying, supporting, letting people know about Angelle’s store,” Lott said.

This will be the first holiday season Tara Mosley will spend without her daughter, but she says laboring in love makes her feel closer to her daughter. She expresses how the holidays are not something we should ever take for granted and has a message for families.

“Everyday, embrace your loved ones. We all have an expiration date. We just don’t know when,” Tara Mosley said.

Copyright 2021 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
HPD looking for runaway teenager
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
If you’d like to donate, they are asking for toys fit for children between the ages of 2...
Hub City fitness gym owner hosting 5th annual toy drive
New peanut buying plant opens in New Augusta.
Locals celebrate opening of new peanut buying point in New Augusta
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,622...
MSDH: 990 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend