Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility

By Ashley Garner
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All adults in Mississippi are now eligible for a vaccine booster shot.

The State Department of Health says if you are at least 18 years old, you can get a COVID booster shot.

You must be fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and your last shot taken needs to be at least six months ago.

If you are fully vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, your last shot must have been at least two months ago.

So far, more than 1.4 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

If you qualify for the booster, appointments are available at any county health department clinic.

You can schedule online or by calling the COVID-19 hotline.

Health experts say people should continue to get vaccinated and wear masks to protect themselves.

