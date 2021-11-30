Win Stuff
Locals celebrate opening of new peanut buying point in New Augusta

New peanut buying plant opens in New Augusta.
New peanut buying plant opens in New Augusta.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A new peanut buying point has been opened in New Augusta and is set to benefit the community in many ways.

“We have a lot of peanut farmers here in Perry County and agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Mississippi and we are proud that these people are here,” said New Augusta District 3 Supervisor Tim Wise.

Local farmers bring in their peanuts, thousands of pounds at a time. While at the buying point, the nuts are dried, graded and sent to merchants across the country.

“That is the integral part of the whole system. You can grow the peanuts, but if you don’t have a place to deliver them and sell them, then the market will be no good,” said Malcolm Broome, Executive Director of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association. “That’s what the buying point is for. The quicker they can turn the trailer around and get it back to the field, then they can continue picking peanuts.”

By supporting farmers and creating jobs, the financial growth that could be coming to Perry County could be nuts!

“We just have to get our state farmers in Mississippi to get behind it and get more farmers interested into coming here,” said Buying Point Manager Peyton Lott. “We’ve got a lot of local farmers that are behind us. They are very helpful with me and easy to deal with. It’d be nice to have more.”

The plant just opened in October.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

