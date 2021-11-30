Laurel sailor prepares Thanksgiving meals aboard the USS Charleston

PHILIPPINE SEA. (WDAM) - During the holidays, it is important to remember the brave men and women who are serving their country abroad.

According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Chief Gunner’s Mate Darius Sullivan, from Laurel, was working during Thanksgiving to prepare dishes for the holiday meal aboard the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Charleston LCS 18, which was on a routine operation in the Philippines.

The USS Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron, DESRON, 7, is on a rotational deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

With a large percentage of all trade traveling by sea and the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States are directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

WDAM thanks GMC Sullivan and all of his crewmates aboard the USS Charleston for their service. We also wish them a safe return home.

