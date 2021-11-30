Hub City fitness gym owner hosting 5th annual toy drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg fitness gym owner Damion Jones is hosting his 5th annual toy drive.

Jones will be collecting toys up until Friday, Dec. 17.

You can drop your donations off at The Sweatboxx gym, located at 12 Friend Rd., in Hattiesburg.

Jones says he is teaming up with the foster care system to find children to gift the toys to.

“Working with a couple different social workers and just seeing that some kids not, you know, financially able. Some families are not financially able like I was, so just giving back,” says Jones.

If you’d like to donate, they are asking for toys fit for children between the ages of 2 through 14.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.