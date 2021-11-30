Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation

31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning about a shooting incident.
31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning about a shooting incident.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

According to HPD, 31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning on a shooting incident, which happened on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Plantation Place Apartments around 8 p.m.

HPD said a 27-year-old man was injured during the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of Odems, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

