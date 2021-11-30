Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A murder suspect who escaped police custody last week is now behind bars in Meridian.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday morning, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Hopkins evaded authorities Friday morning while hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds followed a reported shooting in Moss Point two weeks ago. According to Ezell, Hopkins is suspected in two murders that happened in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various offenses, including drug charges in Gulfport.

Two other people were also arrested and have been charged as accomplices in this case, said the sheriff.

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. They were both arrested Monday by JCSO.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they helped Hopkins, however, JCSO Public Information Officer Marcia Hill did confirm that Holloway was an employee at Singing River Hospital at the time of the escape.

This isn’t Cunningham’s first time being in trouble with the law. According to WALA in Mobile, she was arrested and released on bond earlier this year in connection to a fatal nightclub shooting in Theodore, Ala.

Hopkins has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley on Friday, adding that the shooting is still under investigation.

The investigation into Hopkins’ escape is still underway and there could be additional arrests, said the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.