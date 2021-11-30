Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody

Two women, including one who was a hospital employee at the time, are also charged with helping Hopkins escape.
Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday morning, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A murder suspect who escaped police custody last week is now behind bars in Meridian.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday morning, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Hopkins evaded authorities Friday morning while hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds followed a reported shooting in Moss Point two weeks ago. According to Ezell, Hopkins is suspected in two murders that happened in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various offenses, including drug charges in Gulfport.

Two other people were also arrested and have been charged as accomplices in this case, said the sheriff.

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged...
Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. They were both arrested Monday by JCSO.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they helped Hopkins, however, JCSO Public Information Officer Marcia Hill did confirm that Holloway was an employee at Singing River Hospital at the time of the escape.

This isn’t Cunningham’s first time being in trouble with the law. According to WALA in Mobile, she was arrested and released on bond earlier this year in connection to a fatal nightclub shooting in Theodore, Ala.

Hopkins has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley on Friday, adding that the shooting is still under investigation.

The investigation into Hopkins’ escape is still underway and there could be additional arrests, said the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
UPDATE: Missing Hub City teenager found safe
If anyone comes into contact with Haddox or has information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing teenager
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg Fire Department quickly brought apartment fire under control Sunday evening.
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

Latest News

Chief Gunner’s Mate Darius Sullivan, from Laurel, was working during Thanksgiving to prepare...
Laurel sailor prepares Thanksgiving meals aboard the USS Charleston
31-year-old Arsenio Odems, of Hattiesburg, is wanted for questioning about a shooting incident.
Hattiesburg man wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility
Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility