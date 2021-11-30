2021 MHSAA State Football Championships airing on WDAM Bounce

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 Blue Cross – Blue Shield Gridiron Classic/MSHAA State Football Championships are set and WDAM will have coverage of all the games this year.

This year’s coverage of the games will be shown on Bounce TV as games are scheduled to take place Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Here is the listing of channel numbers on cable and satellite providers that include Bounce TV:

Cable/Antenna - Channel 7.3

Xfinity (Comcast) - Channel 216

Dish Network – Channel 359

Three Pine Belt high school football teams will be in championship play at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg as Jefferson Davis County and Bay Springs high schools will play Friday, and Columbia High School will play Saturday.

Friday

11 a.m. - Class 3A: Amory High School vs. Jefferson Davis County High School

3 p.m. - Class 1A: Simmons High School vs. Bay Springs High School

Saturday

11 a.m. - Class 4A: Senatobia High School vs. Columbia High School

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.