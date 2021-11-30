Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

11/30 WDAM Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning all you early birds across the Pine Belt!

We’re in for another chilly start today with lows dipping into the low-to-mid 30s across the area. That’s led to a light frost as many locations did hit freezing for a short time, but we’ll see rapid warming through the morning. That’ll take us all the way back into the low 70s for our high this afternoon, topping out at 71 degrees in the Hattiesburg metro area. This warming trend isn’t limited to the days either, we’ll see nighttime temperatures climbing as well! That means most of the area will be out of the 30s and into the low 30s as early as tonight, with continued warming for the rest of the week.

At that point we’ll see a slight cool-down over the weekend after a short-wave low pressure feature brings a bit of cloud cover and moisture, just enough for a few showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday. This clears quickly by the start of the week, but a more robust front moves in shortly after by Wednesday, which could bring a rumble of thunder or two. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
UPDATE: Missing Hub City teenager found safe
If anyone comes into contact with Haddox or has information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO...
Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing teenager
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg Fire Department quickly brought apartment fire under control Sunday evening.
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

Latest News

11/30 WDAM Morning Forecast
11/30 WDAM Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/29
Chilly this evening, but temperatures will warm up over the next few days.
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/29
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/29
Edmund King, Young Street and West Avenue will be partially closed until further notice....
Bay Springs partially closes roads to begin work on sewer lines