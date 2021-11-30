11/30 WDAM Morning Forecast

Good morning all you early birds across the Pine Belt!

We’re in for another chilly start today with lows dipping into the low-to-mid 30s across the area. That’s led to a light frost as many locations did hit freezing for a short time, but we’ll see rapid warming through the morning. That’ll take us all the way back into the low 70s for our high this afternoon, topping out at 71 degrees in the Hattiesburg metro area. This warming trend isn’t limited to the days either, we’ll see nighttime temperatures climbing as well! That means most of the area will be out of the 30s and into the low 30s as early as tonight, with continued warming for the rest of the week.

At that point we’ll see a slight cool-down over the weekend after a short-wave low pressure feature brings a bit of cloud cover and moisture, just enough for a few showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday. This clears quickly by the start of the week, but a more robust front moves in shortly after by Wednesday, which could bring a rumble of thunder or two. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

