Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Well-paying jobs without four years of college, White House highlights infrastructure law aimed to create opportunities

Biden to continue infrastructure push with visit to Minnesota.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will be back out on the road Tuesday– telling Americans why he thinks the new bipartisan infrastructure law is good for them.

The president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota. The White House said the college is training students to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure.

Monday afternoon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said many of the jobs created by the infrastructure legislation will not require a four-year college degree. She also spoke about why Tuesday’s trip to Minnesota is important to the president.

Psaki said, “After visiting the college, he will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver for the American people, create good paying union jobs, lower prices by improving the infrastructure for our supply chains.”

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law earlier this month after it passed with bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. The legislation provides federal funding for roads, bridges, highways, commuter rail, broadband, and lead pipe removal. There’s also funding here aimed at climate change mitigation.

America Rising’s Executive Director Cassie Smedile says while the president’s visit is highlighting areas of broad agreement, Minnesotans should question other parts of the president’s agenda.

Smedile said, “It’s good to see the president out going to these cities and towns and talking directly to the American people, but outside of these quick blips, it seems that his priority really is these larger socialism packages. Which is going to be tough for Democrats in the midterms and 2022 and certainly going into 2024 to convince the American people that that’s what these legislators should have been spending their time on.”

The president’s trip comes as the Senate takes up a second key piece of the Biden agenda– a social infrastructure plan, which hinges on support from all 50 Democrats as Republicans have broadly voiced their opposition.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Hattiesburg Fire Department quickly brought apartment fire under control Sunday evening.
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

Latest News

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith
Hyde-Smith: ‘Build Back Broke bill is what I call it’
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves to join nationwide prayer event days before abortion case hits Supreme Court
"From sweet potato casseroles to a good ole pecan pie, many holiday meals would not be the same...
Mississippi Ag Commissioner says pecan thefts are a big problem
$3,300 over a three-year span is the potential raise for state teachers and a piece of the...
Teachers give their lesson plans for potential pay raise
The city consultant and council are presenting two new map options at the public hearings.
Hattiesburg hosts city redistricting public forums in each ward