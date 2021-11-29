Walt Massey to host toy drive, ‘Pictures with Santa’ Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walt Massey Chevrolet in Hattiesburg is gearing up to host a toy drive this week.

The car dealership is asking those who would like to participate, bring a toy. All toys will be donated to the Hattiesburg Police Department to give to children who have been involved in violent crimes.

During the toy drive, children will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus.

The toy drive will take place at the dealership, located on 1501 West Pine St., on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

