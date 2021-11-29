Win Stuff
Walt Massey to host toy drive, ‘Pictures with Santa’ Friday

(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walt Massey Chevrolet in Hattiesburg is gearing up to host a toy drive this week.

The car dealership is asking those who would like to participate, bring a toy. All toys will be donated to the Hattiesburg Police Department to give to children who have been involved in violent crimes.

During the toy drive, children will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus.

The toy drive will take place at the dealership, located on 1501 West Pine St., on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

