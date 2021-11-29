New Hub City business looking to locate in former Calico Mall building

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - In Hattiesburg, a new business is looking to locate in the former Calico Mall building located on East Pine Street.

According to developers, it will be called Calico Station and will feature a food court with multiple restaurants, indoor activities, a gaming center, a miniature bowling alley, and more.

There will be cabana spaces available for rent as well as a rooftop lounge where customers can relax and enjoy the outdoor environment.

The owners say they hope to offer a unique experience for people while also taking part in the revitalization of the downtown area.

Work on Calico Station should begin sometime in the First Quarter of 2022.

