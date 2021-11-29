Miss. high school students can now register for cybersecurity competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Mississippi’s participation in CyberStart America, an online cybersecurity talent search and competition, Monday.

According to Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, CyberStart American is sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and the SANS Institute. The programs include a series of online challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents, solve cybersecurity-related puzzles and explore topics such as code-breaking, programming, networking and digital forensics.

Participation in the program is free for schools and students, and Mississippi students in grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to explore their cybersecurity and computer science abilities by being in the program.

“There has never been a greater need for cybersecurity experts than today,” said Reeves. “The CyberStart America Program provides the hands-on experience Mississippi students need to enter this highly specialized field, and I encourage students to participate in this exciting competition.”

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation expects to award about $2 million in scholarships for use at any accredited college to 600 high-scoring students across the nation who participate in the competition.

“As technology continues to advance, Mississippi will need additional cybersecurity professionals to protect citizens’ personal information and financial data,” said Tindell. “It is our hope that the CyberStart America program will allow more students to discover their interest in cybersecurity, ultimately diminishing the national skill shortage in this critical field.”

Registration for the CyberStart America program will be open through April 29, 2022. Students will be informed if they qualify for the CyberStart National Scholarship Challenge Round (“Nationals”) when they have accomplished sufficient progress but will be allowed to continue playing to build skills to be used at Nationals.

For additional information on CyberStart America, click here. Click here to see the types of challenges that students will face in the games.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.