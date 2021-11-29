Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MHP releases 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period summary

Among the crashes MHP investigated, 53 of those crashes resulted in injuries with three fatal...
Among the crashes MHP investigated, 53 of those crashes resulted in injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths.(Mississippi Highway Patrol (custom credit) | Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the summary of this year’s Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period.

According to MHP Capt. Criss Turnipseed, 9,845 citations were issued, 158 impaired driving arrests were made and 195 crashes were investigated.

Among the crashes MHP investigated, 53 of those crashes resulted in injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths.

The crashes took place in Lafayette, Smith and Grenada counties. All of the crashes are currently being investigated by MHP.

MHP’s Thanksgiving Enforcement Period began on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 a.m., and ended on Sunday, Nov. 28 at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Hattiesburg Fire Department quickly brought apartment fire under control Sunday evening.
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up, driver ID’d and questioned
The toy drive will take place at the dealership, located on 1501 West Pine St., on Friday, Dec....
Walt Massey to host toy drive, ‘Pictures with Santa’ Friday
Joshua R. Shelby, 32, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of...
Laurel man arrested for attempted armed robbery, possession of stolen property
Tulane University announced Monday (Nov. 29) it has signed a long-term lease to occupy more...
Tulane University signs lease to occupy one-third of a renovated Charity Hospital building