Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating missing teenager

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who was recently reported missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hannah Haddox, 14, was last seen on Loop Road around 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

If anyone comes into contact with Haddox or has information on her whereabouts, contact MCSO dispatch at (601) 736-2711. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

