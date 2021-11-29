Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting

From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent a man to the hospital for treatment.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

HPD is asking that anyone with any information pertaining to the incident, to please contact the Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

