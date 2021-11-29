Win Stuff
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road.(WDBJ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent a man to the hospital for treatment.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lincoln Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

HPD is asking that anyone with any information pertaining to the incident, to please contact the Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

