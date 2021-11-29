LPD thanks public, organizations for successful Fill-A-Truck event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is very thankful this year.

According to LPD, the public responded in a big way on Nov. 19 - 20 for its annual Fill-A-Truck event.

The event, which aided the mission of the Good Samaritan Center, collected seven truckloads of food along with $2,074, said LPD.

LPD said this was their most successful event yet with more food and double the cash donations as this time last year.

LPD offered a special thanks to Sanderson Farms for donating boxes for food transportation. LPD also wanted to thank Walmart, local media partners and others whose participation made the event successful.

