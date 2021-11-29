Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

LPD thanks public, organizations for successful Fill-A-Truck event

The event, which aided the mission of the Good Samaritan Center, collected seven truckloads of...
The event, which aided the mission of the Good Samaritan Center, collected seven truckloads of food along with $2,074.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is very thankful this year.

According to LPD, the public responded in a big way on Nov. 19 - 20 for its annual Fill-A-Truck event.

The event, which aided the mission of the Good Samaritan Center, collected seven truckloads of food along with $2,074, said LPD.

LPD said this was their most successful event yet with more food and double the cash donations as this time last year.

LPD offered a special thanks to Sanderson Farms for donating boxes for food transportation. LPD also wanted to thank Walmart, local media partners and others whose participation made the event successful.

Fill a Truck Event LPD would like to thank the public who responded in a big way on the 19th and 20th of this month....

Posted by City of Laurel Mississippi Police Department on Monday, November 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Hattiesburg Fire Department quickly brought apartment fire under control Sunday evening.
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

Latest News

World War II Veteran turns 103 Sunday.
WWII veteran turned 103 Sunday
Visitors enjoy "Experience a Columbia Christmas" Saturday night.
“Experience a Columbia Christmas” Saturday features lighting of downtown
A procession of firefighters and law enforcement officers makes its way from Temple Baptist...
Funeral services held for former Hattiesburg fire chief George Herrington
The Hattiesburg Community Art Center's monthly art market Saturday has a "Small Business...
Monthly Hattiesburg art market takes on “Small Business Saturday” theme