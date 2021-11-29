Low temperatures to rise toward end of the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A good Sunday evening, Pine Belt.

We could see a little patchy fog along with partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

Skies are expected to sunny up on Monday, with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night, look for clear skies with lows again in the upper 30s.

By Tuesday, a slow warming trend will begin to develop, with highs in the 60s under sunny skies.

Tuesday night it is expected to be chilly, with lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the lower 50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Friday night looks to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for a shower late, with lows in the mid-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and in the upper 60s on Sunday.

There is a 20 percent chance for a shower both days. Low temperatures will be around 50 degrees Saturday night.

