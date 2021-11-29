Win Stuff
Laurel man arrested for attempted armed robbery, possession of stolen property

Joshua R. Shelby, 32, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of possession of stolen property.(Jones County Sheriff's Deparment)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested for attempted armed robbery on Friday, Nov. 26.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Laurel Police Department officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery on Highway 15 North.

Cox said the victim reported that the suspect had transported him to a bank to make a withdrawal and then to a local business to make a purchase. As he attempted to exit the vehicle, the suspect pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob him of his money.

LPD said the victim escaped without injuries.

It was later discovered that the suspect was driving a vehicle stolen from Hattiesburg.

Cox said, that same day around noon, Lt. Tommy Duffy’s shift officers located the suspect and took him into custody in the Kroger’s parking lot.

Joshua R. Shelby, 32, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of possession of stolen property.

Shelby’s bond was set at a total of $55,000 in Laurel Municipal Court. 

Investigator Blakeney is assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about this or any other cases is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

