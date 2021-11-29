Jones Co. VFDs respond to Monday morning fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home was majorly damaged during a fire early Monday morning.

Around 2:13 a.m., the Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire on Shady Grove-Moss Road.

On arrival, responders found that the entire rear of the mobile home was on fire.

According to officials, the homeowners were sleeping until one of the owners was awakened to a loud popping noise.

When she walked through her home, she noticed flames near her back porch.

She immediately woke up her family, and they were all able to escaped the home.

One person was treated and released at the scene by EMServ Ambulance Service.

No other injuries were reported.

