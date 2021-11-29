HPD looking for runaway teenager

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public’s help locating a runaway teenager

Fourteen-year-old Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28, around 10:30 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In on Highway 49.

He was last seen wearing shorts, a hoodie and sandals.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.