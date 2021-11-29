Hattiesburg to test fire hydrants this week
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin its annual program to test all fire hydrants across the city to meet requirements set by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.
This is a standard process that assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located within the city limits of Hattiesburg and helps meet the state’s standards for fire protection.
It also aids in maintaining the department’s Class 3 fire rating. The department’s fire rating was upgraded from a 4 to a 3 in the summer of 2020.
Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water. These are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.
Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call 601-545-4500.
Please see the list of streets scheduled for testing this week below. For more details and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburg-fire-department-to-conduct-annual-hydrant-testing/.
Nov. 29 – Dec. 5
STATION 1
- Old Highway 42
- Memphis Street
- Redus Street
- New Orleans Street
- Geneva Street
- Bouie Street
- Gravel Street
- Ferguson Alley
- Clark Street
- Bushman Alley
- Kinnard Street
- Fairley Street
- Scott Street
- Short Fifth Street
- Dewey Street
- Short Kinnard
- Atlanta Street
- Mobile Street
- Inez Street
- Coit Street
- East 10th Street
- East Ninth Street
- East Eighth Street
- East Seventh Street
- East Sixth Street
- East Fifth Street
- O’Ferrall Street
- Camp Street
- Mamie Street
- Adeline Street
- South 10th Avenue
- South 11th Avenue
- Second Avenue
- Third Avenue
- Fourth Avenue
- Fifth Avenue
- Sixth Avenue
- Seventh Avenue
- Eighth Avenue
- Adeline Street
- Mamie Street
- Concart Street
- Camp Street
- Corrine Street
- Hardy Street
- Main Street
- Green Street
- College Street
- West Street
- Mable Street
- West Street
- Tennessee Street
- McLeod Street
- Miller Street
- San Antonio Street
- St. Paul Street
- Xavier Street
- Hemphill Street
- Forrest Street
- Mobile Street
- New Orleans Street
- East Second Street
- East Third Street
- East Fourth Street
- East Fifth Street
- East Sixth Street
- East Seventh Street
- J. D. Randolph
- U.S. 42
- West Fourth Street
- West Fifth Street
- West Sixth Street
- West Eighth Street
- Columbia Street
- Lake Street
STATION 2
- 28th Avenue
- Alice Drive
- Byron Street
- Carter Drive
- Clayton Place
- Estelle Street
- Fox Chase Drive
- Julienne Place
- Lincoln Road
- Longuevue Drive
- Madison Plaza
- Marie Street
- McInnis Street
- Pickwick Place
- Private Drive 5
- Roosevelt Street
- Sunset Drive
- Sutton Place
- U.S. Highway 11
- Velma Avenue
- Wall Street
- Washington Street
- Windsor Drive
- WSF Tatum Road
- Millpond Drive
- WSF Tatum
- Memorial Drive
- Burkett’s Creek Drive.
- McCall Street
- Longino Street
- Collins Street
- Rouse Road
- Dixie Pine
- Chapel Road
- Frontage Road south
- Helveston Road
- Toney Drive
STATION 3
- U.S 49
- Barkley Road
- Edwards Street
- Central School Road
- Elks Lake Road
- Brady Road
- Johnston Circle
- PRCC campus
- Millpond Drive
- Millcreek Point
- Barnhart Loop
- Washington Avenue
- Chancellor Road
- Old Airport Road
- Davidson Place
- Clementine Avenue
- Cactus Street
- McInnis Springs Road
- U.S. 49
- Stokes Drive
- Sullivan Drive
- Quality Drive
- U.S. 98 East
- Arena Drive
- JM Tatum Drive
- WL Industrial Drive
- South Hills Drive
- Academy Drive
- Old Airport Road
- Barnes Avenue
- Elnora Knight Road
- JM Tatum Industrial Drive
- James Street
- Langston Road
- Ralston Road
- Register Street
- Satchel Road
- Singletary Drive
- Stepts Avenue
- Sullivan Drive
- Tatum Road
- Travillion Road
- Woodard Avenue
STATION 4
- Thornhill Drive
- North 39th Avenue
- Brookwood Lane
- Eagle Drive
- West Fourth Street
- Juniper Drive
- North 37th Avenue
- North 38th Avenue
- Virginia Drive
- Georgia Avenue
- Southern Hills Drive
- Service Drive 1
- 25th Avenue
- Hardy Street
- Broad Street
- Fourth Street
- Quinn Street
- Pear Street
- Hutchinson Avenue
- West Seventh Street
- Highway 42 Bypass
- Industrial Drive
- North 26th Avenue
- Cahal Street
- West Sixth Street
- West Fifth Street
- Vickers Circle
- North 19th Avenue
- Providence Street
- North 25th Avenue
- Saucier Drive
- Midway Avenue
- Music Drive
- Grace Avenue
STATION 5
- James Street
- Williams Street
- Annie Street
- Fredrick Street
- South Tipton Street
- McComb Street
- McSwain Street
- Klondyke Street
- Gulfport Street
- Bay Street
- Court Street
- Walnut Street
- Katie Avenue
- Southern Avenue
- Milton Barnes Avenue
- Edward Street
- Duke Avenue
- Franklin Street
- May Avenue
- Fredna Avenue
- Ruby Avenue
- Pauline Avenue
- John Street
- Dabbs Street
- Francis Street
- Eastside Avenue
- East Scooba Street
- Martin Luther King Jr.. Avenue
STATION 6
- Churchill Street
- O’Ferrel Street
- South 40th Avenue
- South 41st Avenue
- South 42nd Avenue
- Mamie Street
- Chelsea Place
- Chesterfield Road
- Kensington Drive
- Manchester Road
- Wellington Circle
- Warwick Place
- Leeds Place
- Belmont Drive
- South 34th Avenue
- Mimosa Lane
- North 39th Avenue
- North Place 38th Avenue
- Lakehill Drive
- South 37th Avenue
- Essex Street
- Beverly Lane
- Woodbyne Lane
- Woodland Hill
- Hillendale Road
- Sussex Lane
- Mandalay Drive
- Jefferson Drive
- South 28th Avenue
- Lee Circle
- Bellwood
- Peach Street
- Midtown Square
- West Arlington Loop
- South 36th Avenue
- South 35th Avenue
- West Mamie Street
- West Adeline Street
- Old Augusta Street
- Beverly Lane
- Lake Hill Drive
- Bellwood Drive
- Canterbury Drive
- Long Wood Court
- Fairlane Drive
- Colonial Place
- 4th Street
- Fraternity Drive
- Kay James Drive
- M.K. Turk Circle
- Research Drive
- Golden Eagle Avenue
- Montague Boulevard
- Ross Boulevard
- North 32nd Avenue
- South 32nd Avenue
- North 31st Avenue
- South 31st Avenue
- Forrest Avenue
- West Memorial Drive
- Eagle Walk
- Austine Avenue
- Black and Gold Blvd
- Charles Lane
- College Drive
- Smalling Drive
- East Memorial Drive
- Southern Miss Drive
- Alumni Drive
- Felder Place
- Service Drive
- Hardy Street
- Pearl Street
- South 37th Avenue
- South 36th Avenue
- South 35th Avenue
- Christman Avenue
- South 32nd Avenue
- South 28th Avenue
- South 30th Avenue
- South 29th Avenue
- South 27th Avenue
- Dogwood Place
- South Hampton Road
- Hampton Circle
- Cherokee Circle
- Cherokee Court
- Lorraine Street
- Chevy Chase Drive
- Augusta Street
- West Adeline Street
- Camp Street
- Medical Boulevard
- Delwood Drive
- Brookwood Drive
- Mamie Street
- Arlington Loop
- Essex Street
- Peach Street
- Mamie Street
- Old Augusta Lane
- Forrest General Hospital
- Hattiesburg Clinic
- Commerce Drive
- Westover Drive
- Hardy Street
- Oak Grove Road
- Park Place
- Carlisle Street
- Plaza Drive
- Grand Drive
- Ross Boulevard
- Village Circle
- Westhaven Drive
- Lundy Lane
- Doleac Drive
- Morningside Drive
- West 4th Street
- Fraternity Drive
- Pearl Street North
- 34th Avenue
- 35th Avenue
- 36th Avenue
- 37th Avenue
- 38th Avenue
- 39th Avenue
- 40th Avenue
- Montague Boulevard
- Thornhill Drive
- Mable Street
STATION 7
- Veterans Memorial Drive
- Bonhomie Road
- Hood Road
- Jervis Mims
- North Founders Way
- South Founders Way
- Vintage Park
- Timberton Drive
- Saint Annes Drive
- Dornach
- Troon Circle
- Lytham Circle
- Glen Eagles Drive.
- Turnberry Drive
- Saint Andrew Circle
- Poplar Row
- Old Hickory Road
- Cambridge Drive
- Sherwood Drive
- Westminster Street
- Woodshire Drive
- Hope Street
- McInnis Loop
- Pinewood Drive
- Brycewood Circle
- Alexander Drive
- Sandlewood Drive
- Sangria Drive
- Candlewick Road
- Oakleigh Drive
- Southaven Drive
- Danbury Lane
- Carrie Road
- Natalie lane
- Kirkwood Drive
- Wheeless Circle
- Waterford
- Lincoln Road
- Summit Ridge Court
- Longwood Drive
- Shadowwood Drive
- Huckleberry Lane
- Water Tank Road
- S 40th Avenue
- Canal Drive
- Richburg Road
- Stephenson Drive
- Bryant Drive
- Lexington Circle
- Woodhaven Circle
- Oakwood Drive
- Cottonwood Drive
- Lakeland Drive
- Nellwood Drive
- Crestwood Drive
- Forrest Hill Drive
- Greenbriar Drive
- Brookhollow blvd
- Dogwood Drive
- Redbud Lane
- Holly Drive
- Honeysuckle
- Pinehills Drive
- Melissa Lane
- Elaine Circle
- South 28th Avenue
- Victoria Drive
- Hope Drive
- Broadway Drive
- Pine Grove
- Southern Pointe Parkway
STATION 8
- U.S. 98
- Alex Lane
- Bob White Trace
- Brookline Drive
- Classic Drive
- Classic Woods Drive
- Country Club Lane
- Fair Lake Circle
- Fair Lake Drive
- Fairway Place
- Honors Lane
- Ed Turner
- Jackson Road
- U.S. 98
- Alex Lane
- Bob White Trace
- Brookline Drive
- Classic Drive
- Classic Woods Drive
- Country Club Lane
- Fair Lake Circle
- Fair Lake Drive
- Fairway Place
- Honors Lane
- J Ed Turner Road
- Jackson Road
- Methodist Blvd
- E Hospital Drive
- Asbury Circle
- Wesley Circle
- Hospital Drive
- Franklin Road
- West Hospital Drive
- Aldersgate Circle
- Cottage Drive
- Hamlett Drive
- Creekside Manor
- Turtle Crossing
- Millsaps Drive
- Galloway Blvd
STATION 9
- Lake Estates Drive North (1000 Block)
- Lake Estates Drive South (100 Block)
- Lake Shore Drive
- Medinah Drive
- North Beverly Hills Drive
- Pinetree Drive
- Pipeline Drive
- Seventeen Place
- Spyglass Hill
- 16th Section Road
- 98 Place
- Aldersgate Circle
- Archie Hover Road
- Asbury Circle
- Barracuda Drive
- Brookwood Terrace
- Calcutta Cove
- Callaway Court
- Cottage Drive
- Creekside Manor
- Cross Creek Pkwy
- Deas Road
- Edgewood Cove
- Fairfield Drive
- Franklin Road
- Galloway Blvd
- Gravel Pit Road
- Hamlet Drive
- Hegwood Road
- Hospital Drive East
- Hospital Drive West
- Highway 98
- Jackson Road
- Aruba Drive
- Aztec Street
- Bermuda Drive
- Beverly Hills Road
- Blue Gable Road
- Campbell Drive
- Campbell Loop
- Campbell Scenic Drive
- Gunnison Drive
- Grenada Drive
- U.S. 49 from Campbell Loop to North 31st Avenue
- Lake view Road
- Luper Road
- McCaffery Road.
- McLain Drive
- North 31st Avenue
- North 32nd Avenue
- North 34th Avenue
- Northwest Circle
- Overlook Apartments
- Plantation Place Drive
- Shemper Drive
- Stanley Street
- Town Villa Apartments
- Gateway Drive
- Classic Drive
- Breckinridge Drive
- Golf Course Road
- West Hills Drive
- Shelby Thames Drive
- West Yellowstone
- East Yellowstone
- Carlsbad Drive
- Everglades
- North Beverly Hills
- Pine Tree Drive
- Fair lake Drive
- Lake Estates Drive North
- Lake Estates Drive South
- Hickory Hill Drive
- Classic Woods Drive
- Alex Lane
- Fairway Place
- J Ed Turner Drive
- August Court Circle East
- August Court Circle West
- Amen Circle
- Raspberry Lane
- 6720-7510 blocks of Highway 4
