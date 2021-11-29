Hattiesburg to test fire hydrants this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin its annual program to test all fire hydrants across the city to meet requirements set by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

This is a standard process that assesses the pressure and flow of every hydrant located within the city limits of Hattiesburg and helps meet the state’s standards for fire protection.

It also aids in maintaining the department’s Class 3 fire rating. The department’s fire rating was upgraded from a 4 to a 3 in the summer of 2020.

Residents in these areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic detours during this time – as well as low water pressure or discolored water. These are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing.

Residents who experience loss of service or an elongated time of low pressure or discolored water should call 601-545-4500.

Please see the list of streets scheduled for testing this week below. For more details and frequently asked questions, visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/news-updates/hattiesburg-fire-department-to-conduct-annual-hydrant-testing/.

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

STATION 1

Old Highway 42

Memphis Street

Redus Street

New Orleans Street

Geneva Street

Bouie Street

Gravel Street

Ferguson Alley

Clark Street

Bushman Alley

Kinnard Street

Fairley Street

Scott Street

Short Fifth Street

Dewey Street

Short Kinnard

Atlanta Street

Mobile Street

Inez Street

Coit Street

East 10th Street

East Ninth Street

East Eighth Street

East Seventh Street

East Sixth Street

East Fifth Street

O’Ferrall Street

Camp Street

Mamie Street

Adeline Street

South 10th Avenue

South 11th Avenue

Second Avenue

Third Avenue

Fourth Avenue

Fifth Avenue

Sixth Avenue

Seventh Avenue

Eighth Avenue

Adeline Street

Mamie Street

Concart Street

Camp Street

Corrine Street

Hardy Street

Main Street

Green Street

College Street

West Street

Mable Street

West Street

Tennessee Street

McLeod Street

Miller Street

San Antonio Street

St. Paul Street

Xavier Street

Hemphill Street

Forrest Street

Mobile Street

New Orleans Street

East Second Street

East Third Street

East Fourth Street

East Fifth Street

East Sixth Street

East Seventh Street

J. D. Randolph

U.S. 42

West Fourth Street

West Fifth Street

West Sixth Street

West Eighth Street

Columbia Street

Lake Street

STATION 2

28th Avenue

Alice Drive

Byron Street

Carter Drive

Clayton Place

Estelle Street

Fox Chase Drive

Julienne Place

Lincoln Road

Longuevue Drive

Madison Plaza

Marie Street

McInnis Street

Pickwick Place

Private Drive 5

Roosevelt Street

Sunset Drive

Sutton Place

U.S. Highway 11

Velma Avenue

Wall Street

Washington Street

Windsor Drive

WSF Tatum Road

Millpond Drive

WSF Tatum

Memorial Drive

Burkett’s Creek Drive.

McCall Street

Longino Street

Collins Street

Rouse Road

Dixie Pine

Chapel Road

Frontage Road south

Helveston Road

Toney Drive

STATION 3

U.S 49

Barkley Road

Edwards Street

Central School Road

Elks Lake Road

Brady Road

Johnston Circle

PRCC campus

Millpond Drive

Millcreek Point

Barnhart Loop

Washington Avenue

Chancellor Road

Old Airport Road

Davidson Place

Clementine Avenue

Cactus Street

McInnis Springs Road

U.S. 49

Stokes Drive

Sullivan Drive

Quality Drive

U.S. 98 East

Arena Drive

JM Tatum Drive

WL Industrial Drive

South Hills Drive

Academy Drive

Old Airport Road

Barnes Avenue

Elnora Knight Road

JM Tatum Industrial Drive

James Street

Langston Road

Ralston Road

Register Street

Satchel Road

Singletary Drive

Stepts Avenue

Sullivan Drive

Tatum Road

Travillion Road

Woodard Avenue

STATION 4

Thornhill Drive

North 39th Avenue

Brookwood Lane

Eagle Drive

West Fourth Street

Juniper Drive

North 37th Avenue

North 38th Avenue

Virginia Drive

Georgia Avenue

Southern Hills Drive

Service Drive 1

25th Avenue

Hardy Street

Broad Street

Fourth Street

Quinn Street

Pear Street

Hutchinson Avenue

West Seventh Street

Highway 42 Bypass

Industrial Drive

North 26th Avenue

Cahal Street

West Sixth Street

West Fifth Street

Vickers Circle

North 19th Avenue

Providence Street

North 25th Avenue

Saucier Drive

Midway Avenue

Music Drive

Grace Avenue

STATION 5

James Street

Williams Street

Annie Street

Fredrick Street

South Tipton Street

McComb Street

McSwain Street

Klondyke Street

Gulfport Street

Bay Street

Court Street

Walnut Street

Katie Avenue

Southern Avenue

Milton Barnes Avenue

Edward Street

Duke Avenue

Franklin Street

May Avenue

Fredna Avenue

Ruby Avenue

Pauline Avenue

John Street

Dabbs Street

Francis Street

Eastside Avenue

East Scooba Street

Martin Luther King Jr.. Avenue

STATION 6

Churchill Street

O’Ferrel Street

South 40th Avenue

South 41st Avenue

South 42nd Avenue

Mamie Street

Chelsea Place

Chesterfield Road

Kensington Drive

Manchester Road

Wellington Circle

Warwick Place

Leeds Place

Belmont Drive

South 34th Avenue

Mimosa Lane

North 39th Avenue

North Place 38th Avenue

Lakehill Drive

South 37th Avenue

Essex Street

Beverly Lane

Woodbyne Lane

Woodland Hill

Hillendale Road

Sussex Lane

Mandalay Drive

Jefferson Drive

South 28th Avenue

Lee Circle

Bellwood

Peach Street

Midtown Square

West Arlington Loop

South 36th Avenue

South 35th Avenue

West Mamie Street

West Adeline Street

Old Augusta Street

Beverly Lane

Lake Hill Drive

Bellwood Drive

Canterbury Drive

Long Wood Court

Fairlane Drive

Colonial Place

4th Street

Fraternity Drive

Kay James Drive

M.K. Turk Circle

Research Drive

Golden Eagle Avenue

Montague Boulevard

Ross Boulevard

North 32nd Avenue

South 32nd Avenue

North 31st Avenue

South 31st Avenue

Forrest Avenue

West Memorial Drive

Eagle Walk

Austine Avenue

Black and Gold Blvd

Charles Lane

College Drive

Smalling Drive

East Memorial Drive

Southern Miss Drive

Alumni Drive

Felder Place

Service Drive

Hardy Street

Pearl Street

South 37th Avenue

South 36th Avenue

South 35th Avenue

Christman Avenue

South 32nd Avenue

South 28th Avenue

South 30th Avenue

South 29th Avenue

South 27th Avenue

Dogwood Place

South Hampton Road

Hampton Circle

Cherokee Circle

Cherokee Court

Lorraine Street

Chevy Chase Drive

Augusta Street

West Adeline Street

Camp Street

Medical Boulevard

Delwood Drive

Brookwood Drive

Mamie Street

Arlington Loop

Essex Street

Peach Street

Mamie Street

Old Augusta Lane

Forrest General Hospital

Hattiesburg Clinic

Commerce Drive

Westover Drive

Hardy Street

Oak Grove Road

Park Place

Carlisle Street

Plaza Drive

Grand Drive

Ross Boulevard

Village Circle

Westhaven Drive

Lundy Lane

Doleac Drive

Morningside Drive

West 4th Street

Fraternity Drive

Pearl Street North

34th Avenue

35th Avenue

36th Avenue

37th Avenue

38th Avenue

39th Avenue

40th Avenue

Montague Boulevard

Thornhill Drive

Mable Street

STATION 7

Veterans Memorial Drive

Bonhomie Road

Hood Road

Jervis Mims

North Founders Way

South Founders Way

Vintage Park

Timberton Drive

Saint Annes Drive

Dornach

Troon Circle

Lytham Circle

Glen Eagles Drive.

Turnberry Drive

Saint Andrew Circle

Poplar Row

Old Hickory Road

Cambridge Drive

Sherwood Drive

Westminster Street

Woodshire Drive

Hope Street

McInnis Loop

Pinewood Drive

Brycewood Circle

Alexander Drive

Sandlewood Drive

Sangria Drive

Candlewick Road

Oakleigh Drive

Southaven Drive

Danbury Lane

Carrie Road

Natalie lane

Kirkwood Drive

Wheeless Circle

Waterford

Lincoln Road

Summit Ridge Court

Longwood Drive

Shadowwood Drive

Huckleberry Lane

Water Tank Road

S 40th Avenue

Canal Drive

Richburg Road

Stephenson Drive

Bryant Drive

Lexington Circle

Woodhaven Circle

Oakwood Drive

Cottonwood Drive

Lakeland Drive

Nellwood Drive

Crestwood Drive

Forrest Hill Drive

Greenbriar Drive

Brookhollow blvd

Dogwood Drive

Redbud Lane

Holly Drive

Honeysuckle

Pinehills Drive

Melissa Lane

Elaine Circle

South 28th Avenue

Victoria Drive

Hope Drive

Broadway Drive

Pine Grove

Southern Pointe Parkway

STATION 8

U.S. 98

Alex Lane

Bob White Trace

Brookline Drive

Classic Drive

Classic Woods Drive

Country Club Lane

Fair Lake Circle

Fair Lake Drive

Fairway Place

Honors Lane

Ed Turner

Jackson Road

U.S. 98

Alex Lane

Bob White Trace

Brookline Drive

Classic Drive

Classic Woods Drive

Country Club Lane

Fair Lake Circle

Fair Lake Drive

Fairway Place

Honors Lane

J Ed Turner Road

Jackson Road

Methodist Blvd

E Hospital Drive

Asbury Circle

Wesley Circle

Hospital Drive

Franklin Road

West Hospital Drive

Aldersgate Circle

Cottage Drive

Hamlett Drive

Creekside Manor

Turtle Crossing

Millsaps Drive

Galloway Blvd

STATION 9

Lake Estates Drive North (1000 Block)

Lake Estates Drive South (100 Block)

Lake Shore Drive

Medinah Drive

North Beverly Hills Drive

Pinetree Drive

Pipeline Drive

Seventeen Place

Spyglass Hill

16th Section Road

98 Place

Aldersgate Circle

Archie Hover Road

Asbury Circle

Barracuda Drive

Brookwood Terrace

Calcutta Cove

Callaway Court

Cottage Drive

Creekside Manor

Cross Creek Pkwy

Deas Road

Edgewood Cove

Fairfield Drive

Franklin Road

Galloway Blvd

Gravel Pit Road

Hamlet Drive

Hegwood Road

Hospital Drive East

Hospital Drive West

Highway 98

Jackson Road

Aruba Drive

Aztec Street

Bermuda Drive

Beverly Hills Road

Blue Gable Road

Campbell Drive

Campbell Loop

Campbell Scenic Drive

Gunnison Drive

Grenada Drive

U.S. 49 from Campbell Loop to North 31st Avenue

Lake view Road

Luper Road

McCaffery Road.

McLain Drive

North 31st Avenue

North 32nd Avenue

North 34th Avenue

Northwest Circle

Overlook Apartments

Plantation Place Drive

Shemper Drive

Stanley Street

Town Villa Apartments

Gateway Drive

Classic Drive

Breckinridge Drive

Golf Course Road

West Hills Drive

Shelby Thames Drive

West Yellowstone

East Yellowstone

Carlsbad Drive

Everglades

North Beverly Hills

Pine Tree Drive

Fair lake Drive

Lake Estates Drive North

Lake Estates Drive South

Hickory Hill Drive

Classic Woods Drive

Alex Lane

Fairway Place

J Ed Turner Drive

August Court Circle East

August Court Circle West

Amen Circle

Raspberry Lane

6720-7510 blocks of Highway 4

