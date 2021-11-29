Win Stuff
Fire heavily damages Hattiesburg apartment Sunday evening

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire at an apartment complex in the University Heights neighborhood in Hattiesburg heavily damaged one unit and caused smoke damage to another.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said that emergency personnel responded to a report of an apartment fire around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Hardy Street.

The fire was brought quickly under control. There were no injuries. reported during the incident, Moore said.

The incident is under investigation at this time.

