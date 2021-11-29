Chilly this evening, but temperatures will warm up over the next few days.

This evening will be nice and cool with clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Skies will be clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs warming up into the low 70s.

We’ll continue to warm up as we go into the middle to late part of this week as highs go from the low 70s to the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. Skies will remain mostly sunny for the rest of your work week.

We’ll see a pattern chance this weekend when front moves though the area. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the low 70s. The best chance of rain will be on Sunday, when the cold front moves through. This will give us scattered showers during the afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

