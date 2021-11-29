Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state

Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state
Body of Mississippi man found after vehicle discovered abandoned in Washington state(Facebook/Kittitas County Sheriff)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA. (WLBT) - The body of a 30-year-old Mississippi man has been found after a days-long search in Washington.

The first update appeared on the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Facebook page on November 23. It stated that the Washington State Patrol had discovered Andrew Morgan’s abandoned vehicle after a minor accident on an interstate off-ramp.

His vehicle was impounded after a search of the nearby area showed no one around. His family back in Mississippi had been unable to reach him since then.

Morgan had only recently started living and working in the Seattle area, his family revealed.

Then, on November 24, deputies found items believed to have belonged to Morgan, including keys, a cell phone and some clothes. These items were found “in a swampy, wooded area.”

According to the sheriff’s department, Morgan’s family said at the time that they thought he may have had a schizophrenic crisis, which he had also endured last year. They also believed he had stopped taking his medicine.

His family had flown to Washington to aid in the search.

On Sunday, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s page posted that they had found Morgan’s body about half a mile from where his vehicle was located.

There was no evidence of foul play.

“The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the compassion and concern the public has shown for Andrew and his family during this difficult time and the many tips and suggestions provided,” they stated.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collision between a SUV and semi-trailer let one man dead and two passengers injured.
One person killed, two injured in car-semitrailer accident Saturday
3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help, seeking information on a shooting early...
Man hospitalized after early Sunday morning shooting
Yussef William Ross Cornett, also called Glen, of Hattiesburg, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 28,...
HPD looking for runaway teenager
2-year-old Emma Sweet was last seen on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old

Latest News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
If you’d like to donate, they are asking for toys fit for children between the ages of 2...
Hub City fitness gym owner hosting 5th annual toy drive
New peanut buying plant opens in New Augusta.
Locals celebrate opening of new peanut buying point in New Augusta
Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 512,622...
MSDH: 990 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend